Guru Randhawa, American rapper Rick Ross are a team for new music video

Mumbai, December 15
Singer Guru Randhawa, who is known for ‘Lahore', ‘Suit Suit', ‘Ishare Tere' and ‘Morni Banke', is set to collaborate with American rapper Rick Ross for a new track. Guru took to his Instagram Stories and announced the collaboration Shot in Dubai, this fusion track is set to release anytime soon.
The untitled track is a Punjabi-English song. It's a high energy pop record consisting of Guru Randhawa's Punjabi lyrics with strong verses by Rick Ross.
Earlier, Guru Randhawa collaborated with Pitbull and Bohemia.
Recently, he released his new album 'G Thing'. The album features Guru collaborating with artistes such as Bohemia, Shehnaaz Gill, Sukh-E, and Arjun. The album has nine tracks including 'Deja Vu,' 'All Right,' 'Love Prayer,' 'G Class,' 'Chill Mode,' 'Da One,' 'No News,' 'Stuck on U' and 'Sunrise'.
By infusing traditional Punjabi folk melodies, instruments, and vocal styles into his pop compositions, Guru pays homage to his roots while pushing the boundaries of musical innovation. Tracks like 'G Class' and 'Chill Mode' resonate with the vibrant and rhythmic essence of Punjabi folk, creating a sonic experience that is both culturally rich and universally accessible.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...