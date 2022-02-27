Guru Randhawa and Bohemia reunite after six years for Punjabiyaan Di Dhee

While the entire world has grooved to their chartbuster song Patola, singer Guru Randhawa and rapper Bohemia are back again to thrill their fans with a new song, Punjabiyaan Di Dhee. Both artistes, Guru and Bohemia, have been instrumental in bridging the gap between the East and West with their distinctive music styles and global collaborations.

Bringing their individual flavour to Punjabiyaan Di Dhee, this groovy number will redefine Punjabi pop music. T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar made this collaboration possible six years after Patola.