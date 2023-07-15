Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar enjoy on the sets of ‘Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay’

The recently leaked footage from the sets of Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay showcases Saiee Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa dancing on the remake of Randhawa’s song Ishare Tere.

It is one of Randhawa’s most popular tracks and has been revamped for the movie Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Ila Arun, Paresh Ganatra, Atul Srivastava, and Paritosh Tiwari, among others.

The film has been produced by Amit Bhatia under Mach Films and helmed by G. Ashok.

This rom-com is set to hit theatres by the end of this year.