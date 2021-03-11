Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey Singh collaborate for Designer

Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey Singh have come together for the first time for a song titled Designer.
The song which promises to be a visual treat also features Divya Khosla Kumar. Designer will be out on May 19 and fans can’t wait to see the music heavyweights come together in this ambitious track directed by Mihir Gulati. Recently, Guru teased fans with a picture of his co-stars in a post on Instagram.
He wrote, “The Collab we have all been waiting for @YoYohoneysingh × @gururandhawa x @divyakhoslakumar. The showstoppers are here to start the show! #Designer releasing on 19th May!”
Honey Singh, on the other hand, also shared a teaser and wrote, “Along with my lil bro @gururandhawa and @divyakhoslakumar, we are all set to put the stage on fire with #Designer.”
The track was one of the many previously recorded songs that the singers collaborated a few years ago.
