Guru Randhawa, Bohemia set the house on fire with new track 'Punjabiyaan Di Dhee'

Mumbai, March 3

After 'Patola', Guru Randhawa and rapper Bohemia have reunited for their track 'Punjabiyaan Di Dhee', which was released on Thursday.

The peppy up-tempo track laced with Punjabi flavour, has been composed and penned by Guru Randhawa and features Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa.

Talking about the collaboration, Guru says, "I'm so happy to have Bohemia on 'Punjabiyaan Di Dhee' because we share a great synergy and equation. He always makes a great song even better and we can't wait for audiences to hear 'Punjabiyaan Di Dhee'".

The music for the track produced by Preet Hundal, sees director Rupan Bal at the helm of affairs of its music video, which has been shot in Dubai at some of the most exquisite locales including Burj Khalifa, the swankiest hotels and the desert dunes.

Bohemia is hopeful that the track will be an even bigger hit compared to their last collaboration, "Guru Randhawa is a close friend and it's always amazing to collaborate with him on a song. 'Patola' was a massive hit and we are confident 'Punjabiyaan Di Dhee' will receive the same love from audiences." Actress Neeru Bajwa, who features in the video, says "I had a great time filming this song and was addicted to it by the end of the shoot. That's the effect 'Punjabiyaan Di Dhee' has on you as a listener." Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series compliments the pairing of Guru and Bohemia, "Guru Randhawa and Bohemia make a great team and they've proved that in the past with songs like 'Patola'. They bring their signature vibe and style to 'Punjabiyaan Di Dhee' and take it to the next level." The song is available to stream on T-Series' YouTube channel.

--IANS