Guru Randhawa to lead Punjabi film 'Shahkot'

IANS

Mumbai, October 19

The audience is all set to be enchanted by the much-anticipated film 'Shahkot', which will grace the screens on February 9, 2024.

Guru Randhawa is confirmed to play the lead in this pan-Indian cinematic experience. Randhawa, known as the pride of Punjab, takes on the role of Iqbal Singh, a passionate Punjabi youth whose life takes an unexpected turn after he pursues his dreams to venture abroad.

Guru Randhawa will also lend his enchanting voice to some of the film's songs under the T-Series banner, adding a grand musical touch to this romantic tale.

Here's the poster of the film:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

Joining the cast is Isha Talwar, known for her popularity in South India. She plays Guru's love interest. She is a vibrant young woman who has spent her entire life in the care of her robust father, Abba Ji, played by Raj Babbar. The film also features Gurshabad playing Iqbal's trusted confidant and Punjabi actor Hardip Gill as a corrupt police officer.

Director Rajiv Dhingra, acclaimed for productions such as 'Love Punjab', 'Firangi' and 'Comedy Nights With Kapil', aims to create a film that transcends borders, connecting with audiences across the globe.

Anirudh Mohta, producer at Aim7sky Studios, reveals: "The film's appeal extends beyond Punjabi cinema, with releases being planned in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu truly making it a pan-Indian masterpiece."

Talking about it, Dhingra adds: "With 'Shahkot' we endeavour to create a film that not only entertains but also resonates with audiences on a global scale. It's a story that speaks to the heart, exploring the timeless dilemma of love versus duty."

'Shahkot' is currently capturing picturesque scenes in Kashmir, Canada and various other locations.

#Mumbai