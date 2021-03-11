Watch: Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Divya Khosla Kumar come together for ‘Designer’

Chandigarh, May 19
Record-breaking artists Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey Singh collaborate for one of the most-anticipated track of the season ‘Designer’.
After songs like ‘High Rated Gabru, ‘Patola’, ‘Lahore’, ‘Dance Meri Rani’ and others Guru Randhawa joins hands with Honey Singh, known for his popular hits ‘Blue Eyes’, ‘Desi Kalakar’, ‘Urvashi’, ‘Saiyaan Ji’ among others and together they promise to set the stage on fire with Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Designer’ under the T-Series label.
A new trend in the music industry as the two Punjabi music sensations also team up with Divya Khosla Kumar, who brings in the glitz and glam to this spectacular music video directed by Mihir Gulati.
Audiences can expect some fireworks as ‘Designer’ witnesses a scale and visuals like never-before with sets that were specially designed for the track along with elevated lighting.
Enjoy the song here:
Interestingly, while Guru Randhawa has penned the lyrics and Honey Singh has penned the signature rap lyrics, the two celebrated musicians have jointly composed the track that will have you on your feet and glued to the screen.
Appreciating the visuals and quality of the song, Honey Singh says, “Everything from the music to the visuals in ‘Designer’ is next level! Can’t wait to see how fans react to this collaboration.”
The wait is over, says the rapper:
View this post on Instagram
Excited about the audience response, Guru Randhawa says, “Fans have been waiting for a collaboration like this and we are happy that Bhushan Kumar made this happen! Look forward to the audience's reaction and we hope they enjoy the track.”
Here's Guru Randhawa's Instagram post about the song:
View this post on Instagram
Divya Khosla Kumar is living up to the title in the track. She says, “It’s been an absolute pleasure and an exhilarating experience working on ‘Designer’. Like the title, I’m sporting some high end designer outfits, one more breathtaking than the next. Every fashion enthusiast is going to love this song.”
Giving out details about the sets of Designer, director Mihir Gulati says, “I don’t think anyone has attempted a music video like ‘Designer’ before. The scale is massive, the sets larger-than-life, the outfits are straight off the runway and it brings together the best in music.”
Backing a song with three artistes according to Bhushan Kumar is, “Nothing short of an international music track. Designer has a completely global feel and vibe to it. It doesn’t get any bigger than this with Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar all of whom have record-breaking hits to their credit.”
Designer featuring Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.
