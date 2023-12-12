Guru Randhawa's new album 'G Thing' is a tribute to his Punjabi roots

IANS

Mumbai, December 12

Singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa, who is known for ‘Lahore', ‘Suit Suit', ‘Ishare Tere' and ‘Morni Banke', released his new single album 'G Thing' on Tuesday.

The album features Guru collaborating with artistes such as Bohemia, Shehnaaz Gill, Sukh-E, and Arjun.

Here's a teaser of his next track:

The album has nine tracks including 'Deja Vu', 'All Right', 'Love Prayer', 'G Class', 'Chill Mode', 'Da One', 'No News', 'Stuck on U' and 'Sunrise'.

Guru Randhawa shared this clip to launch his album:

By infusing traditional Punjabi folk melodies, instruments, and vocal styles into his pop compositions, Guru pays homage to his roots while pushing the boundaries of musical innovation.

Tracks like 'G Class' and 'Chill Mode' resonate with the vibrant and rhythmic essence of Punjabi folk, creating a sonic experience that is both culturally rich and universally accessible.

The album has been released under the label of T-Series.

