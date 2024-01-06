GutarGu Season 2 gets rolling

Amazon miniTV is back with the story of teen adolescence in Saqib Pandor’s GutarGu for its second season.

The coming-of-age series has not only received rave reviews for its gripping narrative and the pair of Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal, but it is also a massive hit, being one of the most viewed series on Amazon miniTV, with fans eagerly awaiting six all-new episodes.

Sharing his thoughts, director Saqib Pandor said, “GutarGu started as an innocent story of two young lovers in Bhopal, but the magnitude of success and love we have received for the show and its characters has truly empowered us to dream of another season. That’s the best reward one can get as a filmmaker.”

