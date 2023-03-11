 Gwalior boy on Times Square: Kartik Aaryan tells New York fans 'you have my heart' : The Tribune India

Gwalior boy on Times Square: Kartik Aaryan tells New York fans 'you have my heart'

Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for New York memories

Gwalior boy on Times Square: Kartik Aaryan tells New York fans 'you have my heart'

Kartik Aaryan amongst fans at the Times Square, New York. Instagram/kartikaaryan



ANI

Mumbai, March 11

Kartik Aaryan's fans showered on the actor theur love, blessings and best wishes after he took to social media to post about his first ever visit to New York.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kartik shared an emotional reel video from the city. He captioned it, "Gwalior Boy on Times Square. Thank you New York City and to all the Fans for showering me with so much love and making my First Trip to the city memorable and full of surprises. You have my Heart."

n the video, Kartik is seen cutting the cake, interacting with fans, receiving roses, and matching the steps with them.

Check it out:

In the initial days of his career, Kartik had seen tough days. On the 'Koffee with Karan' show, he revealed that he used to share an apartment with 12 boys during his struggling days. Over the years, Kartik has proved himself a box office champion, whose films minted money when other big names fell flat, especially in 2022.

Kartik was recently seen in the family entertainer film 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. He will be next seen in an upcoming musical saga film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' opposite Kiara Advani, Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film.

#kartik aaryan

