Gyanendra Tripathi talks about his character in Half CA

Amazon MiniTV recently premiered Half CA featuring Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi and Anmol Kajani, among others. The story revolves around Archi, who struggles with the fundamental question of “Why do CA?”, and her ambitious cousin brother Niraj, who has not given up on his dream even after two unsuccessful attempts to clear the exam for CA.

While talking about his character, Tripathi says, “I played Niraj’s character, who is an aspiring CA and comes from a middle-class family based in Nashik. Niraj wants to be a CA for all the right reasons; he knows how important this job is for every earning citizen of this country and what values are attached to this profession. He is extremely hardworking and sincere, but yet he is not able to crack this, one of the toughest exams. But since society only values and appreciates the result and not the process, he is often mocked for being a Half CA. A person who has the knowledge and ability but doesn’t have a stamp, so to be able to live his dream, he has to take that stamp.”

