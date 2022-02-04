Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 4

Amrita Singh was not just among the top actresses in the 1980s but she was also beautiful and talented. Amrita then was always in limelight for her work as well as her personal life.

According to media reports, Amrita's first love was the cricketer Ravi Shastri.

It is said that Shastri and Amrita wanted to get married but due to one condition of the cricketer, things did not work out.

Shastri wanted Amrita to stop working in films after marriage but Amrita did not accept it.

Then, she is said to have an affair with actor Vinod Khanna.

According to media reports, the closeness between Khanna and Amrita grew during the shooting of the 1989 film 'Bantwara'.

It is said that Amrita's mother did not want her to marry Khanna. There were two reasons for this. Vinod was already married and he was much older than Amrita.

Then actor Saif Ali Khan entered Amrita's life and in 1991 Amrita married Saif, surprising everyone.

Saif and Amrita have two children, Sara and Ibrahim. After 13 years of marriage, in 2004, the two divorced. Amrita is now a single mother, Saif married Kareena Kapoor in 2012 and has two boys with her.