Had never thought I would be able to do a film like Akelli, says Nushrratt Bharuccha

IANS

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who will soon be seen in a survival thriller titled Akelli, had never thought that she would be able to do a film like it.

The trailer of Akelli has received a great response from the audience. About the experience of shooting the film, Nushrratt said: “To be honest, I had never thought I would be able to do a film like this. But yes I have done it! Sometimes, when I see myself in a certain scene of the film, I am surprised. It is so not relatable. But I am happy I did this film.”

She added, “I play the character of Jyoti in the film, who is a very simple girl from Amritsar. She stays with her mother and nephew. She gets a job outside India and to support her family, goes to a country that is not very peaceful. As soon as she reaches Iraq, there is an ISIS attack. The story is about her survival and how she manages to come back to her country.”

Nushrratt worked with Israeli stars in the film. “It was a wonderful experience. When you work with actors from different countries and cultures, there is a lot to learn from them. They have different shooting techniques, so you learn how they deal differently with the same scene, how they apply their logic and then perform. It is great fun.”

Akelli has been directed by Pranay Meshram and stars Nushrratt in the lead role. The film is all set to release on August 25 in cinemas.