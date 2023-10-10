Had to push my body to breaking point for ‘Tiger 3’: Katrina Kaif

Mumbai, October 10
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif says she has given every bit of her for the third instalment of the ‘Tiger' franchise.
Katrina, who is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe, has shown that she can pull off incredible action sequences all by herself.
Her poster as Zoya was unveiled on Tuesday.
Katrina revealed that in order to pull off the physically challenging action sequences of ‘Tiger 3’, she pushed her body to ‘breaking point’.
The actress said: “Zoya is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe and I'm very proud to have a character like her. She is fierce, she is courageous, she is all heart, she is loyal, she is protective, she is nurturing and above all she stands up for humanity, every single time.”
Zoya🔥#Tiger3Trailer arriving on 16th October.#Tiger3 in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.#KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse pic.twitter.com/6e4sAN1ypY— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 10, 2023
Katrina added: “It has been an incredible journey playing Zoya in the YRF Spy Universe and I have put myself to the test in every film. ‘Tiger 3’ is no exception.”
“We wanted to take the action sequences to the next level this time and I have pushed my body to breaking point for the film and people will see that. Physically this has been my most challenging film yet.”
Katrina said that it is always exciting to do action and she has been a fan of the action genre like since forever.
“So, playing Zoya is a dream come true for me. Strong , gutsy, badass and no holds barred! I'm looking forward to the reaction of people when they see Zoya on screen. She is the yin to the yang of Tiger.”
‘Tiger 3’ has been produced by Aditya Chopra and has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. It releases during Diwali holiday this year.
