Hailey Baldwin denounces Kanye West’s ‘anti-semitic’ remarks

Los Angeles, October 26

Model Hailey Baldwin has denounced Kanye West over his controversial ‘anti-semitic’ comments after the rapper attacked her online.

The model wife of Justin Bieber made use of her Instagram account to address the Yeezy designer's rant, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"You cannot believe in God and be anti-Semitic," Hailey penned in an Instagram story on Tuesday.

"You cannot love God and support or condone hate speech. To love God is to love people. ALL people."

The 25-year-old model also shared a picture reading: "I support my friends and the Jewish people."

Her post came after Kanye dissed her in a now-deleted Instagram post.

In the post, the 45-year-old hip-hop star blasted Hailey and Gigi Hadid while gushing over model and influencer Vinetria.

"'THEEYY' don't want undeniable beautiful Black women to be put on their rightful throne," he said. "They want corny a** Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Bald loose to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level nonfashion industry plant," he wrote.

IANS

#Instagram