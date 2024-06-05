Hailey Bieber flaunts baby bump in mirror selfie, looks all prepared to become mother

Los Angeles, June 5
Hailey Bieber, wife of singer Justin Bieber showed off her baby bump at the headquarters of her beauty brand.
View this post on Instagram
Her skincare brand posted a carousel of pictures to their Instagram, featuring multiple photos of the pregnant founder, reports People magazine.
In a mirror selfie, Hailey, 27, can be seen showing off her belly and chic maternity style. She poses with her hand on her hip, wearing an elongated tube top and off-white, wide-leg pants.
She completed the outfit with a brown Birkin bag and a pair of black sunglasses.
This is the first baby for Hailey and Justin, 30. The couple announced in May that they are expecting, with a representative that the model was just over six months pregnant. Sharing a clip from their vow renewal on Instagram, Hailey sported a lacy white dress over her growing baby bump.
Photos also featured her and Justin standing in a field, with the musician placing his arms around his wife’s belly. Since the announcement, the couple has posted many snaps of Hailey’s baby bump.
