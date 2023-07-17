Hair expert Florian Hurel talks on the dos and don’ts in humid weather

Monsoons mean excessive humidity. hair expert Florian Hurel shares some styling tips and highlights the trends of the season.

“Oversized scrunchies and embellished headbands are the perfect finishing touches to elevate your style. Getting a layered haircut looks great and requires minimal styling”, he says.

“The first step to perfecting monsoon makeup has to be using waterproof makeup. One of the most popular looks that is best suited for the monsoon is the minimalistic makeup look,” he adds.

As far as hair care is concerned, people with frizzy hair face a lot of issues during this season. Sharing some hair care tips, he says, “Managing frizzy hair during the monsoon can be a challenge due to the increased humidity in the air. Use a gentle shampoo that is specifically formulated for frizz-prone hair. Follow it up with a hydrating conditioner that helps lock in moisture. Incorporate a weekly deep conditioning treatment to provide extra nourishment and protection.”