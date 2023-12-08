Halle Berry excited to work with Angelina Jolie in Maude v Maude

Actress Halle Berry has shared her excitement about her upcoming movie and sharing screen space with Angelina Jolie. In an interview, she revealed at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, that she and Jolie, 48, ‘had a rocky start’ working on Maude v Maude.
However, she added, “I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together. She also hailed her fellow Oscar winner as ‘formidable’. In exchanging their individual experiences, the two discovered a lot in common. According to Berry, “We’ve been talking a lot about divorces and exes. We bonded, let’s say that.”
Maude v Maude is an action-thriller film that will reportedly feature Berry and Jolie battling ‘physically and intellectually’ on the big screen. It has been directed by Roseanne Liang with a script from Scott Mosier. Both are among its producing team, which also includes Berry and Jolie.
