Halle Berry to pay $8,000 per month to former husband for child support

After years of marriage, Halle Berry and her husband Oliver Martinez have finalised their divorce after a bunch of hiccups. According to a Los Angeles court, the actress will have to pay $8,000 every month in child support. Berry and Martinez, who share nine-year-old son Maceo, reached an agreement on their divorce and custody.
The custody case, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on August 21, declared that the former couple will share joint legal and physical custody of their son. Berry, 57, has also agreed to pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support and 4.3 per cent of all income she makes above $2 million. The agreement also indicates that the Catwoman actress will pay for Maceo’s tuition, uniforms and other supplies as long as he is in private school.
For the custody agreement, it seems the two have worked out a schedule that gives half of the week, Monday to Wednesday, to one parent, and the other half of the week, Wednesday to Friday, to the other, with alternating weekends. Time is also set aside to ‘make up time’ if work commitments create an inconvenience.
Berry will also be responsible for the cost of Maceo’s extracurricular activities, including soccer, which is specifically named in the documents. Berry is also footing the bill for Maceo’s private school tuition, his extracurricular activities, his health insurance and his therapist.
