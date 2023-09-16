Han River Police

Disney+Hotstar

The six-episode K-drama series has been directed by Kim Sang Cheol. The action-comedy is about police officers who face various emergency situations while patrolling the Han river in Seoul. It stars popular Korean actors like Kwon Sang-woo, Kim Hee-won, Bae Da-bin, Shin Hyun-seung, Sung Dong-Il and Lee Sang-yi.

Miseducation

Netflix

The South African drama series presents a wannabe influencer who aspires to regain her social status. The story revolves around Mbali Hadebe (Buntu Petse), who runs to Grahamstown University to reinvent herself to escape her mother’s ‘corrupt’ legacy. It has been directed by Catharine Cooke, Themba Mfebe, Lwazi Mvusi and Rea Rangaka.

A Million Miles Away

Prime Video

The biopic is based on the true story of José Hernandez, who was the first migrant farm worker to travel to space. It captures his journey from a farm worker to becoming an astronaut. Michael Peña plays the lead role of José, who was rejected by NASA 11 times before submitting his application for the 12th time in person, pleading his case.

Kaala

Disney+Hotstar

Directed by Bijoy Nambiar, the eight-episode action thriller drama series ‘Kaala’ explores the dark journey of a father and son in a little-known time in the history of India and Bangladesh. Set against the backdrop of a hawala operation, it stars Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra and Nivetha Pethuraj.