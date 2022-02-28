Hand-in-hand Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrive at airport in style

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 28

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is back from Bangalore after celebrating the success of ‘Gehraiyaan’ with family. The duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Twinning in white, they walked hand-in-hand and paparazzi couldn’t stop capturing them.

The video of their arrival at the airport terminal is trending and when you look at it, you’ll know why.

In their casual best, while Deepika can be seen wearing a long loose white t-shirt, which she teamed with a pair of white trousers. She completed the look with white sneakers, a black handbag and black sunglasses. Ranveer too had his style game on point with a white sweatshirt and black track pants. His grey sneakers and white framed sunglasses were true to his statement style.

Check it out:

The husband wife have much to look forward to work wise. Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan that also stars John Abraham in the lead role.

Ranveer, on the other hand, has Divyang Thakkar’s directorial ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’.

