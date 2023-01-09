Hand-in-hand, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt enjoy football match from stands

Mumbai, January 9

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are currently enjoying parenthood, were recently spotted watching a football match and supporting the Mumbai FC.

Ranbir co-owns Mumbai FC, he was seen sporting his team jersey, a pair of denims and a black cap as his team squared off against Kerala Blasters.

Alia, on the other hand, kept it simple as she wore a black jacket and rounded up her look with open tresses.

During the match, the two were seen holding hands and discussing the game from the stands.

After the match, the two walked on to the field and clicked pictures.

Ranbir is a huge football fan, the announcement of his and Alia's daughter's name serves as the testimony to the fact. While announcing the name of their daughter - Raha in November last year, Alia had taken to her Instagram to share a picture of herself, Ranbir and Raha.

While the three were out of focus, the Barcelona jersey hanging on the wall behind them had Raha's name written over it. Ranbir is an avid fan of Barcelona which participates in the La Liga tournament.

On the work front, while Ranbir has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' in the pipeline, Alia has 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and the Hollywood movie 'Heart of Stone'.

