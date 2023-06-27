Hansal Mehta bags multiple series deal with Netflix

ANI

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is being lauded for his web series Scoop, which stars Karishma Tanna in the lead role. After the success of Scoop, Hansal Mehta, on Monday, announced a multi-year series partnership with Netflix. Taking this collaboration forward, he will create multiple series for Netflix in the coming years.

Excited about it, Mehta said, “As a filmmaker, the idea of creating diverse and dynamic stories constantly keeps me on my toes. What excites me about this partnership with Netflix, which is home to some of the finest talent, is the potential for my work to reach viewers across the world. As was the case with Scoop, Netflix is engaged in the creative process right from scripting, all the way to marketing and distribution which is critical for the success of any creative collaboration. This long-term partnership with them is only going to empower me to dive into a variety of undiscovered stories.”