Hansal Mehta’s series Scoop, inspired by Jigna Vora’s book, to release on June 2

IANS

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s debut series, titled Scoop, is all set to drop on Netflix on June 2. Produced by Matchbox Shots, Season 1 of the series is inspired by real events and Jigna Vora’s book, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.

Created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, the first season will track crime journalist Jagruti Pathak, played by Karishma Tanna, who in pursuit of a career-defining story is caught between the nexus of police, underworld, and media, and is charged with the murder of a fellow journalist. Written by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi, Scoop features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja and Prosenjit Chatterjee.