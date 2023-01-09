Hansal Mehta's thriller 'Faraaz' starring Zahaan Kapoor gets release date

ANI
Mumbai, January 9
Bollywood ace director Hansal Mehta's latest thriller flick 'Faraaz' has finally secured a date for its theatrical release after a grand world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in 2022.
The Zahaan Kapoor-starrer film is set to release in theatres all across the country on February 3, 2023.
Opening up about the storyline of his latest directorial, Mehta said, "To me, Faraaz is a story of our polarised times. Through the one event that rocked Dhaka -- the 2016 attack on the Holey Artisan cafe -- I've tried to explore the broader theme of violence and what really drives young, vulnerable minds towards it. Designed as a nail-biting thriller that plays out over one tense night, my attempt with Faraaz has also been to shine a light on the immense courage and humanity that it takes to stand up against violence. Because standing up against bigotry and the carnage it triggers is the only way to defeat it"
Hansal Mehta shared the news on Instagram. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks along with Mahana Films - Sahil Saigal Sakshi Bhatt and Mazahir Mandasaurwala.
Expressing his excitement about finally bringing the film to theatres, Bhushan Kumar said, "After an overwhelmingly positive response at the BFI premiere, we are excited to finally bring this untold story of a young boy to the world. Faraaz will surely strike a chord in your heart as it celebrates bravery, friendship, and humanity at its core. I am glad to be associated with such an important film".
'Faraaz' marks the debut of actor Zahan Kapoor along with actor Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal in a prominent role.
Earlier, speaking about the movie, Hansal said, 'Faraaz' is a story of deep humanity and its ultimate triumph in the face of violent adversity. While it is based on true events, it is also a deeply personal story that I've held close to my heart for nearly three years."
