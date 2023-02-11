Hansika Motwani reacts to allegations that she broke her husband's first marriage: 'It's the price...'

ANI
Mumbai, February 11
After facing allegations that she broke her husband Sohael Khaturiya's first marriage, actress Hansika Motwani finally broke her silence.
In the first episode of the reality show 'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama', the 'Koi... Mil Gaya' actress addressed the allegations, saying "it's the price for being a celebrity." Hansika and Sohael tied the knot in December. Soon it came to light that Sohael was previously married to Hansika's friend Rinky and Hansika had also attended their wedding. Netizens accused Hansika of stealing her friend's husband.
Here's the post from their wedding that got flak from netizens:

Reacting to such claims, Hansika on the show said, "Just because I knew the person at that time doesn't mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This is a price I pay for being a celebrity."
Sohael also reacted to such allegations.
"The news that I was previously married came out and it came out in a wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is absolutely untrue and baseless," he said.
"I was first married in 2014 and that marriage lasted for a very short time. But just because we have been friends and someone saw pictures of her attending my wedding, is why this speculation started," Sohael explained.
Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama airs every Friday on Disney+ Hotstar.
