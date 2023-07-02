'Hanu-Man' release date unveiled

ANI

Chennai, July 2

Filmmaker Prasanth Varma is all set to come up with a superhero film 'Hanu-Man'.

On Saturday, he announced the film's release date.

'Hanu-Man' will be out in theatres on January 12.

Prasanth also shared the upcoming film's new poster, which features the leading hero Teja Sajja carrying a saffron-coloured flag with the image of Lord Hanuman.

"I have spent 2 years of my life on this film and ready to spend another 6 months to give you nothing but the best! #HANUMAN on JAN 12th 2024, SANKRANTHI," Prasanth captioned the post.

Here's the post:

'Hanu-Man' stars Teja Sajja in the lead role. Amritha Aiyer is the leading lady opposite Teja Sajja in the movie, where Vinay Rai will be seen as the antagonist and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a key role.

The cinematography for this magnum opus is by Shivendra, wherein the music is scored by the young and talented trio Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev and Krishna Saurabh. Srinagendhra Tangala is the production designer.

The film will clash with the mega-budget science fiction action thriller 'Project K', which is headlined by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

The Nag Ashwin directorial's release date was already announced as January 12. Both films will also face competition from Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram, which is set to arrive in theatres on January 13 next year.