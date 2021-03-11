Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

Chandigarh, June 11
Its Sidhu Moosewala’s birthday today and the Punjabi singer would have turned 29 years old.
The ‘fearless’ singer was always known for speaking his mind and loved for his priceless bond with his family and his mastery in his art.
He never feared saying anything, for which he also had to pay a price.
Since midnight, Moosewala has been trending on Twitter as fans showered their love on Punjabi singer's birth anniversary.
The Punjabi singer had joined the Congress before the Punjab assembly elections and he was shot dead by gangsters on May 29.
The incident happened within 24 hours after his security was pruned by the Punjab government.
The Punjabi singer’s death has left a void in the hearts of millions of his fans, which was evident even on his 'antim ardas' as millions of people from all walks of life attended it. This is just an example how much the slain singer was loved.
Today, on his 29th birth anniversary, social media is flooded with wishes as fans get emotional demanding justice for his tragic death.
On This Day (11th June 1993) A Legend Was Born In Moosa Village (Mansa)— Anmol Dhillon (@IamAnmolDhillon) June 11, 2022
Known As Sidhu Moosewala
Happy B'day Jatta ??
Legend Never Die ??
Rest In Power ?#SidhuMosseWala #HBDSidhuMoosewala #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala #legendneverdie pic.twitter.com/If1XPt8xQT
Happy Birthday legend....The shining Star ??of the music ???? world ??#HBDSidhuMoosewala#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/OI6GR136KK— ????????? ??? (@anahadaprita) June 11, 2022
#HBDSidhuMoosewala#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala— ??NishAn ?????? ?? (@happie_nishan) June 11, 2022
Sidhu Moose wala Birthday ??
Legend , GOAT forever ? pic.twitter.com/kenjXiMtNy
#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala— preet Kaur (@Preet0005911) June 10, 2022
SIDHU MOOSEWALA DAY
Happy bday! I don't have anything to say just writing this with teary eyes
SIDHU MOOSEWALA DAY pic.twitter.com/BXudRnD3OC
As fans remember #SidhuMosseWala on his #birthday today, sharing a glimpse of his happiness from his past celebrations. #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala on his birthday pic.twitter.com/45jXLmHJcO— Mandeep Kaur Narula (@mandeepnarula12) June 11, 2022
By removing his cap for the Turban, this individual won my respect. We respect his religion, and he respects ours.I genuinely hope that this brotherhood spreads to all of my countrymen, and that we can all be people regardless of religion, caste, or creed.#SidhuMosseWala https://t.co/7JEFVZZw5s— Yash Agrawal🇮🇳 (@itsyashagrawal) June 10, 2022
Happy birthday in heaven??????#SidhuMosseWala #sidhumoosewala #HBDSidhuMoosewala #SidhuMooseWalaDay pic.twitter.com/uQrGUeWrWR— Huffin_muffin (@Huffin_muffinn) June 11, 2022
