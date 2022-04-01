Harjinder Singh set for OTT debut with Inspector Avinash

Harjinder Singh is set to make his OTT debut with Inspector Avinash. In the web series, he plays the role of a young police officer who is trying to prove his mettle in a team of accomplished cops. “To keep the suspense alive, I won’t reveal too much about my part right now. It’s an intricately crafted character that adds much value to the story. It also adds a new layer to the plot. I’m very fortunate to have got this opportunity,” he says.
About the genres he likes to watch on OTT, the actor says he enjoys watching everything. He adds, “I’m not very choosy regarding genres. Ever since I’ve taken up acting professionally, I watch stories not only for entertainment but also for their technical nuances. That being said, I personally enjoy comedy and crime the most. I like novel storytelling, biopics; crime fiction and suspense thrillers.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Assembly session LIVE updates: 1-day special session gets under way
The legislative business will be taken up for discussion
Russians leave Chernobyl site as fighting rages elsewhere
Soldiers receive ‘significant doses’ of radiation from diggi...
Aviation turbine fuel price hiked by 2 per cent to all-time high
There is, however, no change in the price of petrol and dies...
After 2 years, schools reopen in Delhi-NCR
Schools in national capital have been closed since March 202...