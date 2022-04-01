Harjinder Singh set for OTT debut with Inspector Avinash

Harjinder Singh is set to make his OTT debut with Inspector Avinash. In the web series, he plays the role of a young police officer who is trying to prove his mettle in a team of accomplished cops. “To keep the suspense alive, I won’t reveal too much about my part right now. It’s an intricately crafted character that adds much value to the story. It also adds a new layer to the plot. I’m very fortunate to have got this opportunity,” he says.

About the genres he likes to watch on OTT, the actor says he enjoys watching everything. He adds, “I’m not very choosy regarding genres. Ever since I’ve taken up acting professionally, I watch stories not only for entertainment but also for their technical nuances. That being said, I personally enjoy comedy and crime the most. I like novel storytelling, biopics; crime fiction and suspense thrillers.”