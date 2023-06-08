Harjinder Singh, who was seen in Inspector Avinash, is waiting for his film release

What is the feedback you’re getting for Inspector Avinash?

The feedback has been overwhelming. We knew we had a good chance to contribute by working with a stalwart like Randeep sir, but hats off to Neerraj Pathak sir for writing a story that looks at the nuances of each character.

How did your family react to your OTT debut?

The family was excited, as I was getting to fulfill my passion.

Which directors would you want to work with now?

It’s not like I’m going to do a project based on who the director is. My film debut is going to happen in a few months with a project called Tipsy. The director of that project, Deepak Tijori sir, told me some things that I regard as valuable, and that is, choose the role where you play a critical part of the film, irrespective of the duration of the role.

Any interesting reactions to your role so far?

Given that I do not smoke and come from a background where cuss words are taboo, my friends were shocked when they saw me do that.

On OTT there is a lot of brutality and violence. Do you have an interest in watching such shows?

I watch all genres of content and do so very objectively. If brutality and violence are a part of the narrative in the story, I don’t mind it in the least. As an actor I don’t just consume content on its face value. I watch it with the objective of learning and understanding the craft of movie making. The formula of film making is today based purely on quality. Content from any genre, stories of any kind and budget today can shine if made well. That being said, the regulations on OTT are fairly relaxed and offer more leverage to makers. That could be the reason for more extreme portrayal of violence and sex.