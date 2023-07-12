Harleen Sethi gets inked for Kohrra and calls it an ode to her Punjabi roots

Harleen Sethi has formed a very special connection to her series, Kohrra. Harleen got inked for the series.

Getting Gurmukhi script engraved on her hand, Harleen shared a little video. She wrote, “Nimrat is a part of me. As a Mumbai ki mulgi, I never quite took to my Punjabi roots; rather, I always ran away from it as a kid. I had a cosmopolitan attitude as someone born and brought up in this city that was considered cooler. But as they say, it’s never too late, and Kohrra was a push in this direction. Before we started filming, after one of the workshops, I asked Sudip sir if I could get Nirbhau Nirvair engraved on my hand in Gurmukhi. I now wanted something I ran away from to become eternal and go with me to my grave.”

Harleen adds, “Today, I am proud of who I am and where I come from. I intend to start right from my roots and go right up.”

Harleen has previously appeared in Gone Game Season 2, Broken But Beautiful, and Kathmandu Connection. And with this one, once again, she will win our hearts.

#Mumbai