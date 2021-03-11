Harman Baweja to make biopic on Dr Rukmani Krishnamurthy

Under his home banner Baweja Studios, Harman Baweja has acquired the rights of Dr Rukmani Krishnamurthy’s biopic. Dr Rukmani Krishnamurthy, India’s first female forensic scientist, played a pivotal role during the 1993 Bombay blasts as the head of the Explosives Department at Forensic Science Laboratory. She stood tall among all men in finding the culprits. Harman Baweja shares, “My mission is to tell unheard stories, stories that inspire the younger generation. The story of Dr Rukmani Krishnamurthy is truly inspiring.”

Dr Rukmani Krishnamurthy adds, "Almost 30 years have passed since the 1993 Bombay blasts and yet the memories of the investigation is still as fresh as yesterday. Seeing how far the field of forensic investigation has come today, it's still mind-boggling to think about how we managed to scientifically connect evidence to give a lead to the investigation. After meeting Harman and seeing his vision for my story, I can tell that it will be told the right way and honour those who worked sleepless nights to bring justice."