Harrison Ford is back ...

Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford has been roped-in to star opposite Jason Segel in the Apple TV Plus' comedy series Shrinking. The show, first announced in October 2021, will be penned by Segel, Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein.
Shrinking follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ford will essay the role of Dr. Phil Rhodes, a pioneer in cognitive behavioral therapy who has built a successful practice over the years that he shares with his two young proteges, Jimmy and Gaby. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal LIVE updates: AAP supremo to hold roadshow in Mandi; BJP braces up
The AAP supremo will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Ma...
Punjab Police detain PTC TV MD Rabindra Narayan for questioning regarding FIR lodged by Miss Punjab contestant
She had alleged that she was locked up in a hotel room and t...
Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found on neighbour's terrace
A woman noticed the body on her terrace at around 5 am when ...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 10
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre