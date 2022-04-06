Harrison Ford is back ...

PTI

Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford has been roped-in to star opposite Jason Segel in the Apple TV Plus' comedy series Shrinking. The show, first announced in October 2021, will be penned by Segel, Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein.

Shrinking follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ford will essay the role of Dr. Phil Rhodes, a pioneer in cognitive behavioral therapy who has built a successful practice over the years that he shares with his two young proteges, Jimmy and Gaby. —