Harrison Ford remembers 'Indiana Jones' co-star Amrish Puri

PTI

Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford, set to reprise his iconic role of archaeologist Indiana Jones one last time in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, remembers Indian cinema legend Amrish Puri, his co-star in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, as a sophisticated and charming man.

In Temple of Doom, Puri starred as the antagonist Mola Ram, a terrifying occult priest who was into human sacrifices, opposite Ford’s titular whip-cracking archaeologist character. Set in India, it was the second film in the popular action adventure franchise and directed by Steven Spielberg.

When asked about Puri, regarded as one of the most revered villains in Hindi cinema, Ford shared fond memories of working with the late Indian actor. “He was a wonderful person, a very charming man. He was nothing like the character that he played in our film. Very sophisticated. I really admired him and enjoyed working with him. We had a good time together,” Ford, 80, said in a virtual interview.