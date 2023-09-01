‘Harry Potter’ assistant director Jamie Christopher passes away

Top-notch assistant director Jamie Christopher, best known for his work on Harry Potter franchise and Marvel films, has passed away. Christopher died of heart complicationson on Tuesday in Los Angeles . He was 52.
In a career spanning nearly three decades, Christopher became a frequent collaborator with directors like James Gunn and Rian Johnson, along with Marvel Studio’s Kevin Feige.
After learning about Christopher's demise, Rian paid his heartfelt condolences via a statement: “Jamie was a good friend, and he loved making movies. He loved his crew, loved his job, the process of it and the history of it. He was truly one of the greats, and this is a heartbreaking loss for everyone who was lucky enough to work with him."
He worked with James Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy along with other films from Marvel, including Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: The Dark World and Black Widow.
