Harry Potter star backs JK Rowling, vows to confront critics over trans issues

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has been backed by actor Jim Broadbent, 73, as he pledges to confront her critics “if it came to it.” The Oscar-winning actor, who played Horace Slughorn in three of the film adaptations of the famous book series, also said the abuse aimed at JK, 57, was “really sad”.

His comments come as it was revealed there will be a brand-new Harry Potter TV series, with many people already vowing to boycott it. In response to the backlash, Rowling tweeted, “Dreadful news, which I feel duty bound to share. Activists in my mentions are trying to organise yet another boycott of my work, this time of the Harry Potter TV show. As forewarned is forearmed, I’ve taken the precaution of laying in a large stock of champagne.”

