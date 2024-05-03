Harry Potter star Tom Felton boards cast of Hansal Mehta's Gandhi series

Harry Potter movies star Tom Felton has joined the cast of Hansal Mehta’s much-anticipated series Gandhi, the filmmaker announced on Thursday.
Felton, who became an international star with his performance as Drako Malfoy in eight Harry Potter movies based on author JK Rowling’s best-selling book series, joined the show’s cast along with seven actors — Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies and Simon Lennon.
“We’re in the thick of our shoot. Thrilled to be directing this stellar international cast — Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon #Gandhi #GandhiFilmingNow,” Mehta posted on Instagram. Actor Pratik Gandhi is essaying the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the show, which is backed by Applause Entertainment.
The series, which will also feature Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi, is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha’s two books — Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli; Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
Amethi not to have contender from Gandhi family for first time in 25 years
Considered a citadel of the Gandhi family since its creation...
India slams Pakistan at UN, says it harbours most dubious track record on all aspects
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala
The incident takes place on Thursday evening when water is r...
Pilot injured as helicopter on its way to pick Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maharashtra's Raigad
The chopper was scheduled to pick Sushma Andhare for a publi...