 Harry Styles accepts his first acting award of Oscar season : The Tribune India

Harry Styles accepts his first acting award of Oscar season

Harry Styles and cast of 'My Policeman' received the ensemble award at the TIFF's Tribune Awards

Harry Styles accepts his first acting award of Oscar season

Harry star as policeman Tom from 'My Policeman'. ANI

ANI

Washington, September 12

'Don't Worry Darling' star Harry Styles was soft-spoken while accepting an award for one of his first major movie roles at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

According to Variety, Styles, a man of relatively few words, and the cast of 'My Policeman' received the ensemble award at the festival's Tribute Awards on Sunday night.

"Thank you so much to everyone here, on behalf of all of us, for this wonderful, wonderful award," said Styles, who stars in the romantic drama as a closeted police officer. "We all loved working on this film so much. And we hope you enjoy it."

Styles then hastily exited the Fairmont Royal York, where the annual gala is held while carrying the train of his co-star Emma Corin's long, black dress.

However, there were enough other A-listers to make the three-hour party lively. Even though the festival is still going on, Toronto conducted its fourth annual tribute awards, honouring stars including Michelle Yeoh, Sam Mendes, Brendan Fraser, and Oscar-winning composer Hildur Gunadottir of 'Joker,' 'Women Talking,' and 'Tar.' Buffy Sainte-Marie, an Oscar-winning composer who received another award that evening, remarked about the need of casting Indigenous people in Indigenous roles. Sainte-Marie declared, "It's more significant than just fooling white people." "These individuals will see your movies with their complete civilizations present. Could "The Sopranos" have been cast without Italians? " Fraser then reconnected with Yeoh, his co-star from 'The Mummy 3,' while Colman and Mendes presided over a table near the front of the room as fans approached them to express their admiration for their work.

Fraser started the awards season on an emotional note, breaking down in tears during the Venice world premiere of 'The Whale,' which was followed by Sunday night's gala. His portrayal of a 600-pound gay guy in a wheelchair is anticipated to propel him to the front of the race for this year's best actor Oscar. His performance was equally embraced at TIFF (though the standing ovation was slightly shorter).

At Sunday's ceremony, Fraser again appeared to be visually emotional as Aronofsky introduced him by saying, "We need more people like Brendan Fraser, the man and the actor."

For Fraser, "The Whale" marks a career resurgence as his first major film role in years. He thanked the fans ("It's the audience that gives cinema life," he says) for "keeping me in the job that I love." "Art is about taking a risk, and you should know that [Aronofsky and screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter] took a chance on me, and I will be forever grateful to them," he said. "'The Whale' is a redemption story." With his trophy in hand, Fraser remarked, "This is new for me. Normally, I'm the guy at the podium who hands these things out."

'My Policeman' is set in the 1950s and sees Harry star as policeman Tom, who falls in love with a schoolteacher in Brighton. However, he soon begins a same-sex romance with a museum curator despite homosexuality being illegal at the time.

#Harry Styles #My Policeman

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Astrologer Nidhi trolled on Twitter for not wearing blouse; donations, memes pour in

2
Brand Connect

Reba McEntire Keto Gummies Reviews Shocking Side Effects Alert Must Read Before Buying?

3
Punjab

NIA raids gangster Goldy Brar's house, another place in Punjab's Muktsar

4
World

200 days of Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine forces push further after fall of Russian stronghold, may prove turning point in conflict

5
Nation

Nagpur teen raped, forced by accused, his mother to have sex with other men: Police

6
Amritsar

Punjab Police step in as viral video shows young Amritsar woman struggling to move after she 'injects herself with smack'

7
Punjab

NIA raids places in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi as crackdown on gangsters having links with terror groups

8
Nation

Fake MEA letterhead used to request French visa; CBI books 2 each from Punjab and Haryana, starts probe

9
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh is ‘sexy and he knows it’, the singer-actor’s latest pic sets Instagram on fire

10
Haryana

Nuh shocker: Teen caught for killing 11-year-old boy to get 'madrasa' shut

Don't Miss

View All
Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

Top News

Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case maintainable, says Varanasi district judge

Varanasi court to continue hearing Gyanvapi case, rejects mosque's plea against maintainability

District Judge AK Vishvesh orders that it will continue to h...

NIA raiding places in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi as crackdown on gangsters having links with terror groups

NIA raids places in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi as crackdown on gangsters having links with terror groups

Punjab Police are providing the assistance

NIA raids gangster Goldy Brar’s residence, another place in Punjab’s Muktsar

NIA raids gangster Goldy Brar's house, another place in Punjab's Muktsar

NIA officials accompanied by the local police ask the detail...

To beat G-7 oil cap, Russia offers long-term crude supply at low rates

To beat G-7 oil cap, Russia offers long-term crude supply at low rates

G-7 plan is to cap the price of Russian oil between $40 and ...

Sonali Phogat's death: Home Ministry orders CBI probe

Sonali Phogat's death case: Home Ministry orders CBI probe, family welcomes decision

Phogat, BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa in the...


Cities

View All

Punjab Police wake up after viral video shows young Amritsar woman stupors and struggles to move after she allegedly ‘injected herself with smack’

Punjab Police step in as viral video shows young Amritsar woman struggling to move after she 'injects herself with smack'

Video of young woman ‘under influence of drugs’ in Amritsar's Maqboolpura goes viral

Amritsar: After initial spike, 1509 basmati variety prices dip; growers upset

Amritsar youth secures AIR 146 in JEE Advanced

Open House: Do you see any changes around you that show Amritsar is becoming a Smart City?

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh’s Chinmay tops tricity with AIR 42

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh's Chinmay Khokar tops tricity with AIR 42

35-year-old man's naked body found near Attawa hotel in Chandigarh

38-yr-old con man held for duping Chandigarh girl of Rs 75 lakh

Only 52.3% IPC cases disposed of last year by Chandigarh police

Jet-setting Chandigarh councillors mix study with leisure

Metro snag leaves thousands stranded in Delhi

Metro snag leaves thousands stranded in Gurugram

​NIA conducts raids at houses of 2 gangsters in Gurugram

19-year-old youth beaten to death in Delhi for stealing mobile phone, 1 arrested

CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod

Man held for duping over 200 people through online ads promising doorstep liquor delivery in Delhi NCR

Nawanshahr cops nab 7 plotting to kill witness

Gangster Sukha Kahlwa murder case: Nawanshahr cops nab 7 plotting to kill witness

With All-India Rank 148, Mridul tops Jalandhar district in JEE Advanced

No headway in Rs 45-crore Kala Sanghian project: Councillor

Meeting over Phagwara sugar mill tomorrow

Jalandhar firm sent 1.5K valves for INS Vikrant

Aryaman secures AIR 321 to top city in JEE Advanced

Aryaman secures AIR 321 to top Ludhiana city in JEE Advanced

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Drones to help cops monitor traffic in Ludhiana

Open House: What should be done to check road accidents snuffing out precious lives?

13 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Post V-C controversy, Punjab Health Minister Jouramajra resumes visits to hospitals

Post V-C controversy, Punjab Health Minister Jouramajra resumes visits to hospitals

SGPC holds protest demanding release of Sikh prisoners in Patiala

Patiala: Few takers, vax stock set to expire

Patiala civic body House meeting today, expected to be stormy

BJP leader meets Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi