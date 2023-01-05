Harry Styles beats Ed Sheeran on UK’s Top Hits Of 2022 chart

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles successfully beat Ed Sheeran on the UK’s Top Hits of 2022 chart with his best-selling track ‘As It Was’.
As It Was became the most ‘listened-to’ single of the year in UK, according to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), based on its analysis of Official Charts Company data. It was streamed 180.9 million times and spent ten consecutive weeks at No.1 in the UK and 15 weeks at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, a new record for a British artiste.
Official Charts’ website also stated that Styles, “Leads an all-British takeover of the Top 10 biggest tracks of the year in the UK, marking the first time in 50 years that all ten of the year’s most successful singles were released by British artistes.”
In the meantime, Ed bagged the second and third spots on the list with his singles Bad Habits and Peru, a collaboration with Nigerian artiste Fireboy DML. He also secured the fifth spot with his song Shivers.
London-born singer Cat Burns’ single Go is in fourth place after it went viral on TikTok, while Kate Bush’s 1985 classic Running Up That Hill is in sixth place after it made a surprising return when it featured in Netflix show Stranger Things. — IANS
