 Harry Styles, James Corden break major traffic rule on bike ride in London : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Harry Styles, James Corden break major traffic rule on bike ride in London

Harry Styles, James Corden break major traffic rule on bike ride in London

Harry Styles, James Corden break major traffic rule on bike ride in London

photo: Twitter



IANS

Los Angeles, September 15

Singer-actor Harry Styles and talk show host James Corden have been accused of breaking a major traffic rule during a recent bike ride through London.

The former One Direction star Harry, 29, enjoyed some down-time back home after touring for two years with Love On Tour, reports Mirror.co.uk. Meanwhile, James, 45, recently moved back to the UK after spending more than eight years living in LA while presenting his hit TV programme, ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

The pair have been friends since Harry's early One Direction days, and in recent weeks, the pair have been spotted out and about in London while they are both taking a break from work.

Most recently, friends Harry and James were spotted cycling Lime bikes through Primrose Hill, North London.

As per Mirror.co.uk, it appears that the famous duo mixed up their basic traffic knowledge as they have been accused of running a red light before putting their arms out to signal a right turn. Harry was then seen turning right while James was left waiting in traffic. The pair were then spotted leaving their bikes in Primrose Hill before heading off on a walk together.

The UK Highway code states: "At traffic light junctions and at cycle-only crossings with traffic lights, you MUST NOT cross the stop line when the traffic lights are red."

It's not the first time Harry and James have been spotted enjoying the sights and sounds of London in recent weeks. Just last week, the ‘As It Was' hitmaker Harry was pictured cooling off the heatwave in the famous North London Hampstead Heath ponds.

The singer-turned-actor showcased his incredible gym-honed figure in a pair of dark green swimming trunks and endless tattoos as fellow sun-soakers were left in disbelief that one of the most famous men in the world was lapping up the good weather at the pond.

#England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Teenager Sikh student ‘kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed’ on bus in Canada

2
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

3
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

4
World

Pakistan's first Sikh journalist Harmeet Singh terminated from job, falls prey to 'political meddling'

5
Chandigarh

Get passport application processed on doorstep

6
J & K

'My limbs are numb, can't move': DSP's last video call from Kokernag encounter site

7
Punjab

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 11 as permanent judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
India

Opposition's INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

9
Sports

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 2 wickets and will face India in the Asia Cup final

10
Chandigarh

Mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat; Colonel Manpreet Singh’s body reaches Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

Top News

Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court

Internet suspended, Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court

The Haryana government also orders the suspension of mobile ...

Mamman Khan was ‘actively’ involved in violence, say Nuh police

Mamman Khan was ‘actively’ involved in violence, say Nuh police

SP Narender Bijrania was addressing the media

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Supreme Court extends protection to Editors Guild’s 4 members by 2 weeks in FIRs lodged in Manipur

Supreme Court extends protection to Editors Guild’s 4 members by 2 weeks in FIRs lodged in Manipur

On September 11, the top court extended till Friday the prot...

Emotional scenes as mortal remains of Major Dhonchak reach Panipat

Mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat; Colonel Manpreet Singh’s body reaches Mohali

Scores of people turn up at the residence of Dhonchak


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

Bhai Vir Singh's novel 'Sundari' to be taught in Chief Khalsa Diwan schools

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Emotional scenes as mortal remains of Major Dhonchak reach Panipat

Mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat; Colonel Manpreet Singh’s body reaches Mohali

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Chandigarh Administration can take decision on share-wise property

Get passport application processed on doorstep

Admn convinces GMCH JRs, strike called off

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Will extend date of summons to BRS leader K Kavitha by 10 days: ED to SC

Lovely takes over as chief of Delhi Congress

Nominations close for DU students’ union poll

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Four months on, Ludhiana man held for woman’s murder

Punjabi University’s prof thrashed over girl student’s death

Punjabi University’s professor thrashed over girl student’s death

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth

Couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife yet to be traced