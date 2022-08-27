Harshad Chopda’s new look is winning hearts

Since the time actor Harshad Chopda started playing Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, his popularity has skyrocketed. The actor entered the show when it witnessed a major leap, and there was no looking back for the actor.

The actor has shared an amazing BTS video revealing how he has transformed himself for Abhimanyu 2.0. The pictures have already gone viral and Abhimanyu’s new avatar is creating a lot of buzz among his fans. YRKKH also stars Ami Trivedi, Mayank Arora, Karishma Sawant, Sharan Anandani, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Ali Hasan, Preyal Shah, Pragati Mehra, among others.