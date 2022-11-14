Haryana ki Shakira Gori Nagori is out of Bigg Boss

The weekly reality checks on Shanivaar Ka Vaar got serious on COLORS' Bigg Boss 16. This weekend’s vaar brought drama over the debate on Archana Gautam’s impromptu eviction on the grounds of violence. As the discussions came to an end, Dabangg host Salman Khan tricked the housemates and viewers into believing that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shall exit the house. However, Salman declared Haryana ki Shakira Gori Nagori’s eviction owing to inadequate votes from the audience. She was nominated for eviction along with Sumbul Touqeer and Soundarya Sharma.

Throughout her journey on the show, Gori entertained the audience with her dance performances. She had a strong friendship with Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, and Abdu, but later she found a friend in Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig. Talking about her eviction, Gori said, “I never thought that I’d be a part of India’s one of the most favourite reality shows. I’m grateful to have had a chance to be on Bigg Boss 16. It’s a great milestone for me and I’m proud to have represented my region in the 42 days that I spent there. I have great respect for the makers of the show, who work very hard to entertain the audiences.”