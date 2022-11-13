'Haryana ki Shakira' Gori Nagori loves 'mamu' Salman Khan

Mumbai, November 13
'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Gori Nagori said that she loved the host and called him 'mamu' during her interview with 'Lehren TV'. Gori, who recently got evicted from the show, talked about the host Salman Khan and expressed her admiration for him.
She said: "I love you" - and she laughed and added: "mamu".
During her stay in the house she shared a video with Salman Khan on her Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Later, she also revealed three names with whom she would want to keep in touch even after coming out of the Bigg Boss house: "Abdu (Rozik), Soundarya (Sharma), and Archana (Gautam)." Gori also said that after coming out of Bigg Boss' house, she is not missing everyone: "I want to forget everyone," she said, and added: "Will talk to Soundarya."
During the Weekend Ka Vaar, the host tricked the housemates and all the contestants thought that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will exit the house but later he revealed that Gori is evicted because of less number of votes from the audience.
Salman also called her 'Haryana ki Shakira'.
'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia
He also met UN chief Antonio Guterres at the end of the ASEA...
Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms including on social media
Also orders a review of arm licenses within the next three m...
Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...
‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran
Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...