 'Haryana ki Shakira' Gori Nagori loves 'mamu' Salman Khan : The Tribune India

'Haryana ki Shakira' Gori Nagori loves 'mamu' Salman Khan

She will be friends with Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam

'Haryana ki Shakira' Gori Nagori loves 'mamu' Salman Khan

Gori Nagori and Salman Khan on the 'Bigg Boss 16' show. Instagram/real_gorinagori



Mumbai, November 13

'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Gori Nagori said that she loved the host and called him 'mamu' during her interview with 'Lehren TV'. Gori, who recently got evicted from the show, talked about the host Salman Khan and expressed her admiration for him.

She said: "I love you" - and she laughed and added: "mamu".

During her stay in the house she shared a video with Salman Khan on her Instagram:

Later, she also revealed three names with whom she would want to keep in touch even after coming out of the Bigg Boss house: "Abdu (Rozik), Soundarya (Sharma), and Archana (Gautam)." Gori also said that after coming out of Bigg Boss' house, she is not missing everyone: "I want to forget everyone," she said, and added: "Will talk to Soundarya."

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, the host tricked the housemates and all the contestants thought that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will exit the house but later he revealed that Gori is evicted because of less number of votes from the audience.

Salman also called her 'Haryana ki Shakira'. 

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

IANS

#Bigg Boss 15 #Gori Nagori #salman khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Himachal Assembly election: World's highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold

2
Himachal Himachal VOTES 2022

74% polling, it's neck and neck in Himachal Pradesh

3
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, his team stopped at Mumbai airport; made to pay Rs 6.88 lakh customs duty for luxury watches

4
Nation

Stubble burning due to failure of 4 states; farmers are forced to burn crop residue: NHRC

5
Nation

5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand

6
Entertainment

'Here's to believing old-fashioned love', Preity Zinta celebrates 18 years of Veer Zara

7
Haryana

Delhi court revokes lookout circular against BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in black money cases

8
Punjab

Firing at reception: Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal meets NRI family in Amritsar, assures action

9
Punjab

634 MBBS seats remain vacant in Punjab

10
Nation

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

Don't Miss

View All
Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Top News

England win the toss, field first in T20 World Cup final against Pakistan

England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup

EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia

EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia

He also met UN chief Antonio Guterres at the end of the ASEA...

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms including on social media

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms including on social media

Also orders a review of arm licenses within the next three m...

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...


Cities

View All

‘Lift & loot’ gang busted in Bathinda

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

UT schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Chandigarh schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

Mechanics encroach on forest area in Chandigarh's Sector 48

Ropar illegal mining: Six members of Ilaqa Sangharsh Committee booked for ‘extortion’ from stone crusher owners

Youth dies in SUV-truck collision at Dera Bassi

Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denies him MCD polls ticket

Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denies him MCD polls ticket

DU's 3rd cut-off for UG courses to be released today

‘Lootera’: Delhi BJP attacks AAP by remaking movie poster featuring Kejriwal, Sisodia

Noida imposes Rs 10,000 fine for mishap caused by pet animals from March 2023

‘Sheru te Sweety di wedding’: Gurugram neighbours organise their pet dogs’ marriage, locality to attend as 'baraatis'

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

18,671 cases settled in Lok Adalat

Seized contraband destroyed

Boopathi is city’s new Police Commissioner

PU fest: Audience breaks into bhangra on Day 3

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

5 conmen held for duping Ludhiana traders on pretext of exchanging dollars

Ludhiana man thrashed by drunk son, dies

Mandeep Singh Sidhu is Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Undertrial escapes from police custody in Ludhiana

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in district

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in Patiala

45 chikungunya cases, highest in four years

6,182 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Civil Surgeon performs 13 eye surgeries