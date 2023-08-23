Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi dies at 40

Tribune News Service

Popular Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi breathed his last on Tuesday morning at a private hospital in Hisar. All of 40, Raju was in and out of hospital for the last few weeks. Reportedly, he was suffering from jaundice and was even put on ventilator support for a while.

Desi Desi, Aacha Lage Se, and Panihari are some of his popular numbers. He collaborated with another famous Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary on hit numbers Laad Piya Ke and Tu Cheez Lajawab. Though unwell during his last days, Raju Punjabi’s most recent release was on August 12, a song titled Aapse Milke Yaara Humko Achha Laga. He posted on social media, “I am slightly unwell ...but today a song closest to my heart releases. This song has taken two years to make...it’s called Aapse Milke Yaara Humko Achha Laga.”

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt took to social media to mourn the loss, “The news of the demise of renowned singer Raju Punjabi, who took Haryanvi songs to new heights, is very sad. May his soul rest in peace and God give patience to the family in this hour of grief.”

