 Has Adele confirmed she is married to Rich Paul? : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Has Adele confirmed she is married to Rich Paul?

Reports suggest Adele spoke about her 'small and intimate' wedding at her friend's comedy show

Has Adele confirmed she is married to Rich Paul?

Adele and Rich Paul, Instagram/adeledaydreamersbr



IANS

Los Angeles, November 21

Grammy-winning singer Adele appeared to have directly confirmed her wedding to sports agent Rich Paul.

Fellow audience members told Deuxmoi that Adele made the revelation when attending her best friend's comedy show in Los Angeles alongside her husband, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I was at Alan Carr's comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted 'I did'," a source told a gossip blogger.

Another audience member backed the account. Of the "small and intimate" show, the audience member shared, "When he asked if anyone got married recently, she yelled 'I did'. Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended."

It was also said that the 'Easy on Me' hitmaker had "the best time" during the show as "her security only came in to bring her snacks. She didn't care if people knew she was there. She was heckling him - they're best friends."

The couple's pictures often surface on Instagram. Take a look:

While this might be the most obvious hint from Adele, the singer has been fueling her marriage rumours with Rich for some time. Last month, the British singer could be seen wearing what seemed to be a wedding band that had a sparkling massive emerald cut diamond in some pictures from her shows.

She also called Rich her "husband" during her Las Vegas residency show.

In a viral TikTok video, she could be heard telling one of her female fans, "You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love. And my husband's here tonight."

Another report, meanwhile, revealed that Adele prepared an ironclad prenup before exchanging vows with Rich. The 35-year-old pop star's friends allegedly "convinced" her to protect her $220 million fortune before the pair walked down the aisle.

"Adele has a few trust issues, which is normal for her, but bringing up a marital contract caused some friction between them," an insider told the National Enquirer, via Radar Online.

"She believes in love, and she says talking about anything to do with money is a sure-fire romance killer. She was right," the source continued, noting that the prenup was a "touchy subject."

Her fortune included the money she made from the Las Vegas residency, four albums which have raked in $31 million in sales, as well as an extra $34 million in digital singles. Adele also made hundreds of millions of dollars from her tours and her real estate portfolio.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Punjabi singer Gurnam Bhullar gets married, Harbhajan Mann adds glamour with performance

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Canadian MP shares video of Khalistani supporters claiming to create trouble at temple in Surrey

3
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan's mysterious message sparks buzz as India faces World Cup heartbreak: 'Kuch bhi toh...'

4
Punjab

Punjab farmers begin indefinite strike on Jalandhar-Phagwara highway over sugarcane rates

5
India

Supreme Court fumes over non-elevation of two as Punjab and Haryana High Court judges

6
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan graffiti in Delhi: Man detained in Haryana, was offered money by Gurpatwant Pannun

7
Haryana

Gurugram company declares holiday on Monday to help employees heal from India’s World Cup loss

8
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet rejig: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits

9
Trending

Two youths convert a Mumbai local train compartment into a dining area

10
Trending

Video: PM Modi cheers up Indian players in dressing room after World Cup finals loss; hugs Shami, asks Bumrah if he speaks Gujarati

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Top News

Punjab Cabinet reshuffle: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits

Punjab Cabinet rejig: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer now has charge of only Sports and Y...

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Focus on horizontal drilling, say officials as first video of trapped workers is released

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Officials say focus on horizontal drilling to rescue 41 trapped workers, vertical shaft second-best option

NDRF teams doing rehearsal at the site to deal with any cont...

Stubble burning: Farmers being made villain without being heard, says Supreme Court

Stubble burning: Farmers being made villain without being heard, says Supreme Court

SC bench says people, despite the observations from the cour...

PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi on India’s World Cup loss; BJP hits back

PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi on India’s World Cup loss; BJP hits back

Saffron party slams Congress leader’s remarks as ‘shameful a...

UGC set to revise National Eligibility Test syllabus

UGC set to revise National Eligibility Test syllabus

UGC-NET is held twice every year, usually in June and Decemb...


Cities

View All

BSF recovers 565 grams of heroin airdropped by Pakistani drone near IB in Amritsar

BSF seizes heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar

Police bust Rs 14L hawala racket, probe drug smuggling module

SGPC executive calls for meeting over 'Bandi Singhs'

Protests over penalising of farmers on pretext of crop residue burning

With seven more farm fire cases, total count reaches 1,561 in Amritsar district

Revoke red entries in land records, say farm unions

Bathinda: Revoke red entries in land records, say farm unions

144 FIRs registered for stubble burning in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

Registration of fuel-based vehicles: MP, Mayor for complete removal of capping

Registration of fuel-based vehicles: MP, Mayor for complete removal of capping

Impersonator incident raises security concerns at PGI

Mohali: Gold worth Rs 1.8 crore seized at SBSI Airport

CBI nabs Verka official taking Rs 30K in bribe

6 pupils, 2 teachers hurt in Morni mishap

RRTS project: Supreme Court orders Delhi govt to transfer Rs 415 crore from funds allocated for advertisements

Supreme Court tells Delhi govt to transfer Rs 415 crore from funds allocated for advertisements to transport project

Air quality deteriorates in Delhi

'Issue of stubble-burning, a major cause of Delhi air pollution, can be addressed'

Delhi air quality worsens after easing of restrictions

‘Absurd content on Kejri’: AAP moves EC against BJP over social media posts

NRI dies after minor scuffle with neighbours, probe underway

NRI dies after minor scuffle with neighbours, probe underway

Seechewal to distribute 25,000 saplings in ‘green nagar kirtans’

AAP taking credit for schemes of Central govt: Minister Som Parkash

Armed Forces Flag Day: Cycle rally receives rousing welcome at War Memorial in city

JCT mgmt, PSPCL fail to break deadlock over payment of power bill

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

Ludhiana: Panic among traders over kidnapping cases

Youth nabbed with 510 grams of heroin

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Poor law & order will propel flight of industry, says Sukhbir

PUTA up in arms about new examination policy

PUTA up in arms about new examination policy

Police hold seminar on drugs awareness at TIET

Patiala Foundation commemorates Day of Remembrance

Event held at Police DAV Public