Has Anusha adopted a baby?

Anusha Dandekar recently shared photos of her with a baby girl. The actress took to her Instagram and revealed baby’s name as Sahara. However, Anusha later took to her Instagram stories to clarify that she has not adopted the baby. She is the godmother of Sahara.
