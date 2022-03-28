Has anyone checked on Demi Moore? Will Smith's slap gets 'claps' on twitter

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 28

This year’s Oscars would be talked for months, if not for years. The reason-- Will Smith’s losing it over a joke. What many thought was a comic improvisation when it took place on LIVE TV, Will Smith's slap on the face of Chris Rock, an emotion outburst against a joke made in poor taste about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's lack of hair, have has celebrities like Lupita Nyong'o to Demi Moore trend on Twitter.

It was after a tweet from American comedian and singer Randy Rainbow, where he wrote that Has anyone checked on Demi Moore? , reaction started pouring in and the actress started trending.

Has anyone checked on Demi Moore? — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) March 28, 2022

Who is "GI Jane"?

"GI Jane" is a 1997 movie starring Demi Moore as Jordan O'Neil, the first woman to undergo Navy Seal training, even outperforming many of her male counterparts during the preparation.

O'Neal, in order to solidify her position as a Navy Seal, shaves her head, becoming "GI Jane". In the process, she completely hides way her femininity.

Rock took reference from Moore's character, making a joke about Pinkett Smith's buzzcut.

If someone told me I look like I could star in GI Jane 2, I'd take that as a huge compliment. Demi Moore was stunning and amazing. #Oscars #assault pic.twitter.com/DaW3fZZTxt — Kristi Lee (@Tplss96) March 28, 2022

Chris was likely comparing Jada's look to Demi Moore in GIJane. He wasnt hardly thinking about her alopecia. Im.sick of the internet making excuses for Will and Jada's toxicity. Hell, many people thought nothing about her alopecia when we saw her tonight. Just that she looks nice pic.twitter.com/U1jkTkjm6G — I'm Single He's Married Podcast (@ISHMPodcast) March 28, 2022

Note to self - Will Smith HATES Demi Moore movies. pic.twitter.com/mBPoH9vzCC — 🇺🇸 Blockchain Drifter 🇺🇸 (@ChiefDrifter) March 28, 2022