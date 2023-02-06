Has Imran Khan found new ladylove? Find out

Mumbai, February 6
New couple in the town? Aamir Khan's nephew actor Imran Khan seems to have found a new love.
Imran and south actor Lekha Washington have recently been spotted holding hands on the streets of Mumbai. The video of the duo is doing the rounds on the internet sparking their dating rumours.
Imran made his debut with 'Jaane Tu ...Ya jaane na' opposite Genelia D'Souza in 2008. But he did not achieve much success after his first film. On the other hand, Imran's marriage with Avantika Malik hit the headlines as their separation rumours were rife in the last few years.
Avantika and Imran got married in 2011 and they are parents to a daughter named Imara. Rumours of their separation started around 2019, although neither Imran nor Avantika commented on it. Later they reportedly decided to go separate ways.
A few years ago, one of Imran's friends said in an interview, that he had quit acting. The actor neither accepted nor denied the fact.
