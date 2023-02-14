Hashneen Chauhan joins Sab Fade Jange cast

Hashneen Chauhan, who is mainly known for her role in the web series, Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree, and movies such as Batch 2013, Tunka and Chausar The Power Games, is all set to be seen in a Punjabi film, Sab Fade Jange. Sharing details of her role, Hashneen says, “I’m excited to play Reet, an ordinary girl, who wants to get married like any other girl to the love of her life.” The story revolves around incidents that happen just a night before the wedding.

Hashneen’s next movie, Maujan Hi Maujan, is directed by Smeep Kang, who is renowned for his comedy dramas. The film will be hitting the big screens in September.

—Amisha Pathania