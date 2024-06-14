Hashtags 'Boycott Netflix', 'Ban Maharaj Film' trend ahead of debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid

Hashtags like ‘Boycott Netflix’ and ‘Ban Maharaj Film’ trended on social media on Thursday with a section of users calling for a ban on Maharaj, claiming the upcoming period drama hurts religious sentiments.
The film, which premieres on Netflix on Friday, marks the debut of actor Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. Hashtag AamirKhan was also trending on X.
According to the makers, Maharaj is set in pre-independent India and is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, which was ignited by “allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure”.
Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment, the movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat.
According to a statement issued by Netflix last month, Maharaj follows Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer, who was a pioneering advocate for women’s rights and social reform.
A student at Elphinstone College in Mumbai and a protégé of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji, Mulji wrote on widow remarriage, stood up for the oppressed, and sowed the seeds of reform in society.
“It all came to a head in the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, which was ignited by allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure, the case garnered widespread attention and scrutiny, setting the stage for what many consider to be one of the most significant legal battles of all time,” the streamer said.
